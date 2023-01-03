New Congress begins work as House decides next speaker

The 2023-24 Congress will convene for the first time on Tuesday, with Republicans taking over the House for the first time since the 2016-17 term.

With Republicans now in the majority in the House, there are questions about whether Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has enough votes to become the chamber’s speaker. Republicans voted in late 2022 to extend McCarthy’s time as the party’s leader, but that vote was not unanimous.

It takes 218 votes to become speaker and Republicans have 222 members. Democrats are set to nominate Hakeem Jeffries as their leader. McCarthy can afford to lose up to four votes to gain the gavel.

But several Republicans have said they would not support McCarthy. Of course, they probably won't be supportive of Jeffries, either, meaning it could take some time before Republicans decide on a speaker.

Rep. Andy Biggs tweeted on Monday, “I refuse to assist him in his effort to get those votes.” He ran against McCarthy to be the GOP’s leader late in 2022.

“Even after the McCarthy Machine’s attempts to whip votes and smear my name for several weeks, McCarthy is still well short of the 218 threshold,” Biggs tweeted. “Our party still requires new leadership and I will continue to oppose McCarthy for House Speaker.”

Electing a speaker is generally one of the first actions the House must do before organizing for the term. Once a speaker is elected, items such as committee chairs and agendas can be decided.

The speaker of the House also falls just below the vice president on the presidential line of succession.

Meanwhile, Democrats will maintain their majority in the Senate for the upcoming term. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to continue leading the chamber.