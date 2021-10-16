Watch
Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

AP
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Netflix said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer," which some condemned as being transphobic. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Dave Chappelle
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 16, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix says it has fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about the Dave Chappelle comedy special “The Closer,” which some have condemned as being transphobic. Netflix said Friday that it fired the employee for sharing “commercially sensitive" information that appeared in a Bloomberg news article that mentioned how much the streaming service had paid for the special. Netflix says it understands that the employee “may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt." Transgender employees and activist groups have criticized the special for what they say are anti-trans remarks. But a Netflix exec has said the show won't be pulled.

