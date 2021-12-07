Watch
NBA: Unvaccinated players won't be allowed to travel to Canada for games

Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 07, 2021
Unvaccinated NBA players will not be allowed to travel to and from Canada next year.

The Toronto Raptors are the only Canadian team in the league.

A memo obtained by ESPN and CNN says that unvaccinated players will not be able to play in Toronto starting Jan. 15 due to the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

CNN reports that the travel restrictions will impact approximately 15 players.

Teams are reportedly required to provide the league with a list of unvaccinated players by Friday.

The league says 97% of its players are vaccinated, and 60% have received a booster shot, according to ESPN.

