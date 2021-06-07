Watch
Nationwide arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with child's body found on trail near Las Vegas

Posted at 6:51 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 18:51:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - John "Little Zion" Doe has been identified as 7-year-old Liam Husted, a missing child from San Jose, California. A nationwide arrest warrant for open murder has been issued for his mother.

The little boy's body was found by hikers near the Mountain Springs Trailhead, not far from Las Vegas, on May 28.

Husted and his mother, 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, apparently left San Jose on May 24 and were last seen at Laguna Beach on May 26.

Later that day, the vehicle, which is a dark blue Dodge Caliber, was seen in the Victorville area.

On May 29, the vehicle was spotted near Grand Junction, Colorado.

On May 31, his mother checked into a hotel room by herself in the Denver area.

According to LVMPD, the boy's father has been notified and is not involved in any way. Spencer also said that the car was fully packed and they do not believe anyone else could have been in the vehicle.

Additionally, the mother is believed to have spent time in the Las Vegas area before. LVMPD is asking anyone who may have seen the mother and child to contact them.

The San Jose Police Department assisted LVMPD in identifying the boy.

