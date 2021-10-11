Watch
NewsNational

Actions

NASA to launch spacecraft that will crash into asteroid in the hopes of changing its orbit

items.[0].image.alt
NASA/gribbsp1
Image converted using ifftoany
DART NASA
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 11:52:37-04

In a mission that evokes images of the 1998 film "Armageddon," NASA next month will launch a spacecraft that it plans to deliberately crash into a near-Earth asteroid in the hopes of testing planetary defense systems.

On Nov. 24, a SpaceX rocket will launch from California, marking the start of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission. That rocket will be carrying the DART spacecraft, which will crash into a small 525-foot diameter asteroid named Dimorphos in September 2022.

The asteroid that NASA is targeting isn't supposed to travel within a million miles of Earth. But scientists hope the test will offer valuable insights to develop a defense system that they can deploy in case of emergency.

NASA is targeting a near-Earth binary asteroid system discovered by scientists about 20 years ago. According to CNN, the system — located nearly 7 million miles away from Earth — includes a half-mile wide asteroid named Didymos, and Dimorphos — its smaller asteroid moon.

After nearly a year of traveling in outer space, NASA says DART will reach the asteroid system. At that point, the craft will use a camera — nicknamed DRACO — to autonomously navigate the spacecraft into Dimorphos at nearly 15,000 mph.

"The collision will change the speed of the moonlet in its orbit around the main body by a fraction of 1%, but this will change the orbital period of the moonlet by several minutes — enough to be observed and measured using telescopes on Earth," NASA said.

The test marks the first time that NASA will attempt the "kinetic impactor technique" — using a spacecraft to bump an asteroid off its path. The data collected in the test will help NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office — which finds and tracks near-Earth objects in space — in developing systems that can be deployed in case of emergency.

Though it's extremely rare for large near-Earth objects to enter the atmosphere, they often come close. According to NASA, nearly 900 asteroids have been discovered within 1,000 kilometers of Earth since 1980.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019