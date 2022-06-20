Mountain hiker dies after New Hampshire rescue in snow

Officials say a mountain hiker rescued from a New Hampshire mountain range over the weekend has died.

In a press release, the state's Fish and Game Department said 53-year-old Xi Chen of Andover, Massachusetts, set out Saturday to hike the Presidential Range, a range located in the White Mountains, when severe weather conditions overcame him.

The agency was alerted around 6:30 p.m. about Chen by his wife, who received a text from her husband saying he was cold and wet and could not continue.

Crews set out to rescue him from Gulfside Trail, battling rain, snow, and 80 mph winds.

Rescuers reached Chen around 10:38 p.m. and then carried him over a mile up to the summit of Mt. Washington, the department said. He was then placed in a truck and driven to a local hospital.

The news release said Chen could not be revived after several hours of life-saving efforts.

Conservation officers attempted many rescues on Saturday, the agency said.

They received multiple calls from hikers on the high elevation summits and ridgelines of the Presidential Range and needed to be rescued.