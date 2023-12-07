More than half of U.S. companies plan to increase year-end bonuses

It's the end of the year and if you get a nice bonus, it makes the holidays much merrier.

Here's hoping because new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows out of 1,800 hiring managers surveyed, 95% are planning a year-end bonus for staff and 51% of U.S. companies plan to increase their year-end bonuses.

"So that's really good news. And I think it speaks to the optimism that clients and organizations have regarding their future prospects in 2024 as well," said Brett Good, Senior District President at Robert Half.

If you don't end up getting a bonus Good says don't be afraid to have a one-on-one conversation with your manager.

"I think honesty is always the best policy. Having a direct conversation and asking questions as to why. Is there something happening within the organization? Because maybe there's a fiscal reason the organization is unable to pay those bonuses. But then there might be things that the organizations can do to support them. Maybe it's a hybrid work schedule. Maybe it's greater flexibility. Maybe perhaps there are perks that they can provide or benefits. So, what else in lieu of a cash bonus, let's say, might that employee ask for?"

