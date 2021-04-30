Watch
NewsNational

Actions

More than 90 people found inside Houston home in human smuggling investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Houston Police Department
Houston police found more than 90 people inside a home Friday morning
HoustonWEB.jpeg
Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 16:30:04-04

More than 90 people were found inside a Houston area home Friday, and investigators think they were part of a human smuggling operation.

Houston police initially got a call about a kidnapping Thursday night. That investigation turned up information that led them to search a home on Houston’s southwest side. SWAT officers and others executed the search warrant Friday morning.

“When they got inside the house, they realized that this is actually gonna turn into a human smuggling investigation,” said Assistant Chief D. B. Edwards.

More than 90 people were packed into the two-story home, Edwards said they were huddled together.

“It was a big surprise when we got into the house and saw what was going on,” Edwards said. He said the information uncovered during the kidnapping investigation did not lead them to believe they would find so many people inside the home.

Police say it appears there are only about five women in the group and the rest are men. The youngest person is “probably early 20s,” Edwards added.

Right now officers are working out who the victims are, and if any of the people they found at the home are potential suspects. They did not share any information about how the people came to be in the home and who may have brought them there.

Neighbors told officers they had no clue what was going on at the home.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020