Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana

The governor of Mississippi signed a bill into law Wednesday that legalizes marijuana for medical use. Mississippi is now the 37th state in the country that has a legalized medical marijuana program.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the law allows individuals to receive 3 ounces of marijuana a month.

My statement on the medical marijuana bill: pic.twitter.com/VTpXbfMv6C — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 2, 2022

According to the Clarion-Ledger, dispensaries will be licensed within 150 days of the bill becoming law. Reeves says dispensaries cannot be within 1,000 feet of schools or churches.

"I thank all of the legislators for their efforts on these improvements and all of their hard work. I am most grateful to all of you: Mississippians who made your voice heard," Reeves said in an online statement.

People in Mississippi voted to approve a medical marijuana program in November 2020. The Associated Press reports that the Mississippi Supreme Court invalidated the measure six months later because it wasn't properly put on the ballot.