'Miracle' red panda born in England

A red panda cub is being considered a miracle.

The cub was born at the Paradise Wildlife Park in England.

The zoo wasn't expecting a cub after their adult male died. However, they learned the adult female was pregnant two weeks after his death.

The zoo had been unsuccessfully trying to breed the pandas for the last four years.

The cub appears to be doing well. Zookeepers are keeping a close eye on it for the next couple of months. They will find out its sex when they conduct their first health checks.

Red pandas are considered an endangered species. Conservationists say there are less than 10,000 of them left in the world.