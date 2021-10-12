Michael Jordan supports NBA's vaccine stance

Michael Jordan backs the NBA’s COVID-19 vaccine protocols.

The NBA does not require players to receive the vaccine. However, unvaccinated players will not be paid if they miss a game due to local vaccine mandates.

"I am total in unison with the league," 58-year-old Jordan said on NBC’s Today.

Jordan, who now owns the Charlotte Hornets, added that he is a firm believer in science.

“I'm going to stick with that and hopefully, everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules,” Jordan said.

The Charlotte Hornets are 100% vaccinated, according to The Associated Press.

The former NBA star’s comments come as some high-profile athletes have expressed reluctance to get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving won’t be allowed to play or practice with the team until he’s vaccinated.