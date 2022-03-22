Watch
Miami Beach implements curfew following spring break violence

Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 22, 2022
Miami Beach declared a state of emergency following shootings that left five people wounded over the weekend.

The mayor blamed spring breakers for the rising violence.

"We can't endure this anymore," said Mayor Dan Gelber.

Gelber added that the city doesn't want spring break, adding that they don't promote it.

The emergency order will allow the city to implement a curfew.

The curfew will go into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and remain until 6 a.m. The curfew will be in place for those same hours through March 28.

The city plans to issue another curfew the following weekend.

"It is horribly sad that we are all standing here because of the cowardly acts of random people who come into our city and behave this way," said Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak during a press conference.

