Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave after visiting Canada House on Jan. 7, 2020, in London. The royal couple and guests from Elton John to their son Archie appear on their new podcast's first audio release on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, for Spotify, a 34-minute special with reflections on 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 08:24:46-04

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is officially here: Meghan gave birth to a healthy girl on Friday. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said the couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz. The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne. The birth comes after the Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple described painful discussions about the color of their first child’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led her to contemplate suicide.

