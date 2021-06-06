Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is officially here: Meghan gave birth to a healthy girl on Friday. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said the couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz. The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne. The birth comes after the Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple described painful discussions about the color of their first child’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led her to contemplate suicide.

