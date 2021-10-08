McDonald's giving away free breakfast to educators nationwide from Oct. 11-15

BALTIMORE — Next week, McDonald's locations all across the country will be celebrating educators.

From October 11-15, the mega chain will be offering free breakfast meals to teachers, administrators, and school staff.

Pick from an Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit, and your choice of a medium McCafe, hot or iced coffee or soft drink.

All you have to do is head to your local McDonald's, and provide a valid ID. Free breakfast meals are limited to one per person per day.

Be sure to honor your favorite educator on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram with #ThankYouMeal, for the chance to have your post shared by McDonald's or maybe even a special food delivery.

