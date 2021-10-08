Watch
NewsNational

Actions

McDonald's giving away free breakfast to educators nationwide from Oct. 11-15

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images | Justin Sullivan
<a href="http://www.gettyimages.com/license/84709618">Getty Images | Justin Sullivan</a>
Why McDonald’s Coke Tastes Better
Posted at 9:08 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 09:11:00-04

BALTIMORE — Next week, McDonald's locations all across the country will be celebrating educators.

From October 11-15, the mega chain will be offering free breakfast meals to teachers, administrators, and school staff.

Pick from an Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit, and your choice of a medium McCafe, hot or iced coffee or soft drink.

All you have to do is head to your local McDonald's, and provide a valid ID. Free breakfast meals are limited to one per person per day.

Be sure to honor your favorite educator on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram with #ThankYouMeal, for the chance to have your post shared by McDonald's or maybe even a special food delivery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019