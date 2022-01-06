Watch
Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

Elizabeth Williams/AP
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell sits at the defense table during final stages of jury selection, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. Two years after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide behind bars, a jury is set to be picked Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's puppet or accomplice? (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 06, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child, has retained a lawyer.

The juror's attorney, Todd Spodek, notified the court on Thursday that he would represent the unidentified man.

Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.

The juror revealed in media interviews that he disclosed during deliberations that he'd been sexually abused as a child.

He said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim's imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn't mean it didn't happen.

The jury later returned a guilty verdict of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

Defense lawyers say they want a new trial.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said the defense has until Jan. 19 to request a new trial, and prosecutors have until Feb. 2 to reply.

In a letter to Nathan, prosecutors said the reports made by the juror “merit attention by the Court,” the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that Maxwell's sentencing date has not been scheduled and she still faces a trial on perjury charges.

