Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying thousands of cars from Germany to the United States has sunk in the mid-Atlantic nearly two weeks after a fire broke out on board.

The ship was reportedly transporting eclectic and non-electric vehicles, including Porsches and Bentleys.

Investigators suspect lithium batteries may have caused the fire. However, an official cause has not been stated.

The ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said the Felicity Ace sank Tuesday about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed.

A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out. Officials said no one was hurt.

Volkswagen said its vehicles on the ship will result in a loss of about $155 million, according to Reuters. However, insurance is expected to cover the cost.

Bentley said it had 189 cars on the ship. Porsche said approximately 1,100 of its vehicles were lost, Reuters reported.