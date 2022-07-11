Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Massachusetts home collapses after massive 4-alarm fire

Screen Shot 2022-07-11 at 2.05.54 PM.png
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-07-11 at 2.05.54 PM.png
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 15:08:29-04

NEWTON, Mass. — Massive flames and smoke filled the night sky near Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

State and local officials are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire at a residence in Newton Friday night.

Firefighters found the 5,000-square-foot home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m.

The blaze caused a large section of the three-story structure to collapse.

According to fire officials, it took crews three hours to extinguish the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

NBC Boston reported that the owners of the residence were not home.

On Saturday, crews worked to demolish the rest of the house.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019