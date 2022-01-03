Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook following Twitter ban

Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Facebook one day after being banned from Twitter.

Greene posted a screenshot from Facebook on the social media app GETTR. It says she has been suspended for 24 hours violating the company's "community standards."

In a statement to Business Insider, Facebook did not specify what post caused Greene to be suspended.

"A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies," a spokesperson for the company said.

On Sunday, Greene was banned from Twitter "for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

The congresswoman has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 policies, including mask mandates, and vaccines.

Greene called the bans a form of censorship. However, despite her personal accounts being taken down, her official accounts as congresswoman are still up.