Mariah Carey sued over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey's hit holiday song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," is the subject of a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Andy Stone claims he wrote and recorded a song by the same name in 1989. In court documents, Stone claims his song received extensive airplay in 1993 and began appearing on the Billboard music charts.

Carey's song was released in 1994.

The songs have different lyrics and musical arrangements. However, Stone claims Carey never requested permission to use the song's title, which he says is copyrighted.

Stone is seeking $20 million in damages.

Carey has not responded to the lawsuit.