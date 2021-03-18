Man arrested on weapons charge near VP Kamala Harris' home

Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a Texas man near the vice president’s official residence on a weapons charge. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the home, which is undergoing renovations.

The Metropolitan Police Department says in a statement issued Wednesday that the man was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and then detained by Secret Service stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas.

Police say Paul Murray of San Antonio is being held on charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle and unregistered ammunition.

D.C.'s gun laws make possessing ammunition to unregistered firearms illegal. It is also illegal to carry ammunition to guns that are not registered to the carrier.