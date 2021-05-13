Lucky winner to win $1,000 Red Lobster gift cards, coveted title of 'Chief Biscuit Officer'

Red Lobster is launching a sweepstake and one lucky winner will win the coveted title of Chief Biscuit Officer for a whole year!

“With a biscuit as famous and delicious as our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, how could Red Lobster not celebrate National Biscuit Day? We have a CEO and a CFO, but we felt it was time we introduced a Chief Biscuit Officer, said Lillian Murphy, Vice President, Customer Experience and Loyalty, Red Lobster, in a press release. "We knew we had the perfect pool of candidates already: our biscuit-obsessed guests. As an extra-special thank you for the loyalty our guests have shown during this past year, we’re excited to also be offering 500 FREE rewards as part of the ‘Big Cheese’ Biscuit Sweepstakes.”

The winner will also receive $1,000 in Red Lobster gift cards, the opportunity to weigh in on any upcoming new dishes, and extra cheddar bay biscuits to take home.

To enter, contestants must log into the Red Lobster app and submit an entry in their My Rewards wallet by June 4.

You'll also receive an additional entry if you are a My Red Lobster Rewards member. If you are a member, you'll get an entry into the contest every dine-in, to-go, or delivery purchase you make.