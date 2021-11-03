Watch
Los Angeles mayor tests positive for COVID-19 while at UN climate summit

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the UN climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account. "He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," his office said in a tweet.
Eric Garcetti
Posted at 7:56 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 20:00:07-04

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 while attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

Garcetti is isolating in his hotel room and said to be "feeling good."

The Democrat, who is fully vaccinated, stressed the importance of the vaccine despite testing positive for the virus.

"It's a real reminder that when you let your guard down, even when you follow everything right, there's still a chance with breakthroughs, which is why the vaccine is so important," Garcetti told ABC 7 in Los Angeles via Zoom.

The station reports that the staff members who are traveling with Garcetti have tested negative for the virus.

It's unclear when Garcetti will return to the United States.

