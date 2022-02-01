Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Longest lightning bolt record: 477 miles over 3 states

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a thunderstorm complex which was found to contain the longest single flash that covered a horizontal distance on record, at around 768 kilometers (477 miles) across parts of the southern United States on April 29, 2020. Two stormy parts of the Americas set records for longest lightning flashes back in 2020, the World Meteorological Organization said Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (NOAA via AP)
Lightning Record
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 20:56:44-05

A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three states is the new record holder for longest flash.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Monday announced that a single bolt in 2020 stretched for 477 miles across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

A few months later, a lightning megaflash in Uruguay and Argentina lasted 17 seconds, beating the old record for longest time.

Both flashes were cloud-to-cloud so no one was in danger.

They were spotted by NOAA's GOES-16 satellite, CNN reported.

"Environmental extremes are living measurements of the power of nature, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments," said Professor Randall Cerveny, rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for the WMO, according to USA TODAY. "It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves.”

Normally, lightning flashes last less than a second and don't stretch more than 10 miles.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019