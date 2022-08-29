Watch Now
Lions maul man to death in Ghana after he allegedly climbed into zoo enclosure

Authorities suspect the man may have been trying to steal a rare white lion cub
Serbia White Lions
Darko Vojinovic/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A three-day-old white lion cub sleeps in Belgrade Zoo, Serbia, Wednesday, April 20, 2011. The four white lions cubs, an extremely rare subspecies of the African lion were recently born in Belgrade Zoo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Serbia White Lions
Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 16:52:21-04

Authorities in Accra, Ghana say they believe a man described as an intruder climbed into a zoo enclosure for a group of rare white lions and was mauled to death.

Police said they believed the man, said to be "middle-aged," was attempting to try and steal at least one of the rare white lion cubs in the enclosure.

Ghana's Forestry Commission said in a Sunday statement, "The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions within the inner fencing of the enclosure. The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue."

Officials said a lioness and two cubs "remain secured in their enclosure at the Accra zoo" and assured the public that no lion escaped.

As the BBC reported, lions are rarely found in the wild in Ghana, but a small population could be found in the country's northern Mole National Park and the surrounding areas.

