Letitia James will reportedly run for New York governor

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Friday May 21, 2021, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news conference in New York. James has announced that she is running for governor, according to three people directly familiar with her plans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Letitia James
Posted at 11:24 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 23:24:22-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to run for governor, according to three people directly familiar with her plans who were not authorized to speak publicly.

James will enter the race as a formidable candidate for the Democratic nomination just months after issuing a damning report that drove Andrew Cuomo from office in a sexual harassment scandal.

James is also known for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump.

She is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

James is poised to be a top threat to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the primary.

