Leaked video shows F-35 crash on Navy aircraft carrier

The Pentagon has confirmed the authenticity of a leaked video that shows an F-35 fighter jet crashing aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier last month, according to CNN and ABC News.

The video, which appeared online over the weekend, shows an F-35C — the Navy's newest fighter jet — crashing into the deck of the USS Carl Vinson, which was stationed in the South China Sea.

The video — which appears to show the crash footage on a computer monitor — shows two angles of the crash. The first angle shows the war plane's approach. The plane makes a dramatic dip before touching down wing first on the carrier's deck.

The second angle shows the wreckage burst into flame.

The video features a crew member yelling "wave off" — a call for the plane to abort a landing attempt.

The Navy Times said the pilot ejected before the $100 million plane crashed into the carrier. The pilot and six others were injured in the incident.

According to CNN, other unauthorized leaks of video of the crash have occurred in recent weeks. Video has also leaked showing the plane on approach and wreckage in the water.