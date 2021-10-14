Watch
Lawyer who aided Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, Jeff Clark, then-Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed the former Justice Department lawyer. The panel on Oct. 13, 2021, said it is seeking documents and testimony fromc Clark, who aided President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Posted at 8:01 PM, Oct 13, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to a former Justice Department lawyer who positioned himself as an ally of former President Donald Trump.

A Senate committee report issued last week shows how Clark championed Trump’s efforts to undo the election results inside the Justice Department and clashed with superiors who resisted the pressure.

"We need to understand Mr. Clark’s role in these efforts at the Justice Department and learn who was involved across the administration. The Select Committee expects Mr. Clark to cooperate fully with our investigation,” said Chairman Bennie G. Thompson.

The subpoena comes amid signs of a rapidly escalating congressional inquiry, with at least three of the officials who were involved in organizing the rally that preceded the violent riot handing over documents in response to subpoenas from the committee.

