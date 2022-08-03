Last victim of Uvalde school shooting released from hospital

UVLADE, Texas — All of the victims injured in the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are now out of the hospital.

University Health announced on Twitter that the final patient from the shooting was released Friday.

They shared a video of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down a hospital hallway and handing out roses to the nurses and other staff.

Those around her clapped, chanted and cheered as she made her exit.

Zamora was in the hospital 67 days after she was injured when a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in May.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

The deadly school shooting was America's deadliest school shooting since 2012.