Krispy Kreme pricing Original Glazed dozen at national gas price average each Wednesday this month

Krispy Kreme is hoping to sweeten your day with a new promotion as the rise in gas prices are putting a damper on people's lives.

Each Wednesday April 13 through May 4 at participating shops throughout the U.S., Krispy Kreme will be tapping into their "strategic doughnut reserve" and pricing their dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts at the national average for a gallon of regular gas.

Guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts in shops, drive-thru and for pick-up! The company will set the price at the beginning of each week.