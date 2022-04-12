Watch
Krispy Kreme pricing Original Glazed dozen at national gas price average each Wednesday this month

Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 11:59:59-04

Krispy Kreme is hoping to sweeten your day with a new promotion as the rise in gas prices are putting a damper on people's lives.

Each Wednesday April 13 through May 4 at participating shops throughout the U.S., Krispy Kreme will be tapping into their "strategic doughnut reserve" and pricing their dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts at the national average for a gallon of regular gas.

Guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts in shops, drive-thru and for pick-up! The company will set the price at the beginning of each week.

