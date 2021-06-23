Watch
Kobe Bryant's widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed in 2020, killing the NBA star, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. Terms of the confidential deal weren't disclosed. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Vanessa Bryant
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jun 23, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Vanessa Bryant, her children and relatives of other victims filed a settlement agreement notice Tuesday with a federal judge in Los Angeles but terms of the confidential deal weren’t disclosed. Bryant and nine others died when their chopper, flying in fog, plunged into hills in January of last year while flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County. Federal investigators blamed pilot error.

