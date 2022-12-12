King Charles releases first Christmas card as monarch

For the first time since becoming the British monarch, King Charles III released his royal Christmas card.

The card features a photo of the king in profile alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. The photo was taken at the Braemar Games in Scotland on Sept. 3, 2022. It was captured five days before Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The card reads, “Wishing you a Happy Christmas and New Year.”

🎄✉️ We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort. 📸 @samhussein, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022. pic.twitter.com/Dzpqf62TWf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 11, 2022

While it’s unclear exactly how many people are included on the king’s card list, you can include him on your list.

Buckingham Palace says that the king “is shown almost all of his correspondence on a daily basis.”

Correspondence can be sent to:

His Majesty The King

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA