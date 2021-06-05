Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Justice Dept. says it'll no longer seize reporters' records

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Justice Department Reporters Records
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 14:35:56-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations. It's a policy shift that abandons a practice long decried by news organizations and press freedom groups. The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records. He said his Justice Department would halt the practice. The tactic was used by Democratic and Republican administrations alike in an effort to identify sources who revealed classified information to journalists. The policy had received renewed scrutiny over the past month as Justice Department officials had alerted reporters at three different news organizations that their phone records had been obtained.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020