Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Joni Mitchell pulling music from Spotify 'in solidarity with Neil Young'

items.[0].image.alt
John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2015 file photo, Joni Mitchell arrives at the 2015 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)
Joni Mitchell
Posted at 10:25 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 22:27:29-05

Joni Mitchell announced Friday that she will remove her music from Spotify.

The "River" singer said she is "standing in solidarity with Neil Young."

The rocker took his music off the streaming platform after Spotify refused to pull "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, which has been responsible for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives," Mitchell said in a statement on her website.

Following Young's departure from Spotify, the streaming service released a statement that said it has "detailed content policies in place" and has removed "over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic."

Earlier Friday, Barry Manilow dispelled rumors that he was also pulling his music off Spotify.

"I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me," he said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019