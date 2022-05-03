Watch
JonBenet Ramsey's father wants outside agency to test DNA, not Boulder police in Colorado

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home in which 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found murdered in Boulder, Colorado on Dec. 26, 1996. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 21:03:28-04

The father of JonBenet Ramsey is supporting an online petition asking Colorado's governor to intervene in the investigation into her death more than 25 years ago by putting an outside agency in charge of DNA testing.

The 6-year-old was found dead in her family's home in Boulder in 1996. John Ramsey told local media he wants DNA evidence that was never tested to be transferred away from Boulder police. A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will look into how it can help in using new technology to identify the killer. Boulder police say they are committed to solving the case.

“Somehow we’ve got to force the police, or take it away from them, the ability to go ahead and test some of the crime scene evidence that was never tested for DNA,” he said. “Why that’s never been done and will never be done by the police baffles me.”

