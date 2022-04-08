Watch
Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker; third victim dies

Israeli security forces search for assailants near the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Israeli health officials say two people were killed and at least eight others wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv. The shooting on Thursday evening, the fourth attack in recent weeks, occurred in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 11:51:36-04

JERUSALEM (AP) — A third Israeli has died following the attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv.

Two other people were instantly killed in the Thursday evening shooting. It occurred in an area packed with people in bars and restaurants.

Israeli security forces say the attacker was tracked down following an overnight manhunt and killed in an exchange of fire.

"Every murderer knows we will find them, everyone who helps a terrorist should know that they will pay a heavy price," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in less than three weeks and came amid heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Tens of thousands attended Friday prayers in Jerusalem, with no immediate reports of unrest.

The U.S. condemned the attacks, calling them "senseless terrorism and violence".

