Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a campaign rally tour stop in Omaha, Neb. A federal grand jury has indicted Fortenberry, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Jeff Fortenberry
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 18:14:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced that the federal grand jury in Los Angeles had indicted the nine-term Republican on one charge of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

The congressman is proclaiming his innocence and promising to fight the charges.

Fortenberry says in a YouTube video posted Monday night that he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations.

"To be accused of this is extremely painful, and we are suffering greatly," he said.

Fortenberry added that he will fight the charges, insisting he did not lie to the FBI.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019