Illinois police officer fatally shot at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Authorities in Illinois said a police officer was fatally shot at a gas station just outside St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press reported that Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins approached a vehicle at a Speedway gas station at approximately 8 a.m., having suspected that it had been stolen.

Trooper Jayme Bufford told the news outlet that a man began firing from the vehicle, striking Timmins.

Timmins, 36, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Bufford said the suspect, whose name had not been released, was arrested.

According to the news outlet, the suspected stolen vehicle that sparked Timmins' interest was a Toyota Tacoma with Missouri license plates.

The AP reported that Timmins joined the Pontoon Beach police force last April.