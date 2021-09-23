Idaho hunter finds remains of man who went missing 53 years ago

A hunter who went missing 53 years ago in the Idaho wilderness was found by another hunter who was out bow hunting.

According to the Associated Press, Raymond Jones, 39, was last seen on Sept. 7, 1968, while bow hunting mountain goats near the east fork of Hayden Creek near the city of Salmon, about 160 miles northwest of Idaho Falls.

On Friday, another bowhunter looking for a shortcut stumbled upon Jones' remains and contacted authorities.

Authorities said that due to the lack of remaining daylight and ruggedness of the terrain, they didn't begin recovery efforts until the following morning.

With his identification still inside, part of Jones' wallet was still intact when deputies recovered the remains.

Authorities contacted Jones' family after his remains were found, the AP reported.

According to the AP, a search was launched for Jones a day after he disappeared.

More than 70 people and a helicopter helped search for Jones in 1968, but the search was called off due to snowy weather.