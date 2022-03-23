Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law

Abortion Texas Louisiana Clinic
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
A procedure room where doctors perform abortions is prepared ahead of the arrival of patients. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Abortion Texas Louisiana Clinic
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:51:35-04

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has become the first state to enact a law modeled after a Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy by allowing civil lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges.

Republican Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed into law the measure that allows people who would have been family members to sue a doctor who performs an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

It takes effect in 30 days.

Backers say it's Idaho's best opportunity to severely restrict abortions.

Opponents call it unconstitutional and note that six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.

Several other Republican-controlled states, including Oklahoma and Tennessee, are working on similar laws that restrict abortion rights.

Democratic-led states are doing the opposite. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Tuesday to make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans.

California and other Democratic-led states are preparing for a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that banned states from outlawing abortion.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019