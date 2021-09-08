Ida death toll jumps to 26 in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Officials have raised the death toll from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana to 26.

The additional 11 deaths all occurred in the city of New Orleans.

The state Health Department said Wednesday that the deaths happened between Aug. 30 and Monday, but were just confirmed as storm-related by the Orleans Parish coroner.

Nine of the deaths were from excessive heat. The remaining two deaths involved carbon monoxide poisoning.

The health department says the heat-related deaths involved people ages 64 to 79.

In addition to the deaths in the South, Ida is responsible for killing at least 50 people in the Northeast. Remnants of the hurricane spawned heavy rain, flooding, and tornadoes.

President Joe Biden visited Louisiana, New Jersey, and New York to tour the destruction. He called on local and world leaders to address climate change.

He also urged Congress to pass his Build Back Better plan, which he says will provide millions of dollars for the infrastructure needed to handle major storms.