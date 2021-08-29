Watch
Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike

AP
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 9:58 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 09:58:42-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying early Sunday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, which makes it a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. It arrives on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast. Ida’s threat has forced emergency officials to prepare shelters for evacuees forced from their homes amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to shelter many people in hotels to reduce risks of spreading the virus.

