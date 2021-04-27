Watch
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 16:42:54-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and 22-year-old Josh Swain, from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Joshes from around the country showed up at Air Park in Lincoln to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha.

KLKN-TV reports the Arizona student won, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. After the intense competition, the tiniest competitor, 4-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. of Lincoln, came out victorious.

As the idea for the brawl went viral, organizers decided to use the opportunity to contribute to charity.

KLKN-TV reports participants and spectators brought non-perishable food items to donate to the Lincoln Food Bank, and an online fundraiser was set up for the Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Nebraska. So far, it’s raised more than $13,000.

