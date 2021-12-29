How to help the victims of the Denver shooting spree

The city of Denver and the nearby suburb of Lakewood are coming together after five people were killed and several others were injured, including a Lakewood police officer, in a shooting rampage Monday night.

"This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said. "We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people that are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent."

Here's how to help the victims.

Colorado Healing Fund

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) is collecting donations for those affected by the mass shooting. Organizers say the funds raised will go directly to the families of the deceased, the survivors and the greater impacted community. People can donate to the fund through several ways:

Online at the Colorado Healing Fund website

Donating through Colorado Gives and directing donations to "Denver-Lakewood"

Checks and in-person donations, which will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank locations. Donors should make checks out to "Colorado Healing Fund" and write "Denver-Lakewood" in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund's victim account.

Donors can also host fundraisers and donate the proceeds to the CHF. Those who wish to host a fundraiser should send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org.

GoFundMe

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to help the victims and their families.

Alicia Cardenas, 44, was one of the two women killed at a Denver tattoo parlor, where the string of shootings began. A GoFundMe has been created to support Cardenas' 12-year-old child.

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado was the second woman killed at the Denver tattoo parlor. Her husband was also shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is currently in the ICU. A verified GoFundMe was created for the family to help with funeral costs, medical bills and support for the couple's son.

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.