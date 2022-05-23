High school students trying to break world record for fastest electric car

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Students at Madison High School in San Diego, California are trying to break a record for the world's fastest electric car.

“Not many schools have the opportunity," shares senior at Madison High School, Austin Gates. "And for me and my classmates to work as a team is a pretty cool experience.”

Students like Gates, with Madison High Schools Automotive Technology Program, are working side by side with some of the world's top engineers to try and get an electric car to reach the fastest land speed ever recorded.

“All the stars lined up and I thought this would be an awesome end of the year project for the students," explains Sevilla. "And now it’s here!”

Omar Sevilla, the Automotive Teacher at Madison High School, has been leading this crew. They have taken Team Vesco's 'Little Giant' and made it even more powerful, by using Revolt Systems, a San Diego-based electric vehicle engineering company's electric motor.

The car they are working on is the current record holder at 353 mph, but thanks students hope to get it up to 375 mph.

“We give them instructions and we just oversee what they are doing," shares Sevilla.

"They are using these tools, they are installing parts, taking parts off, cleaning parts, preparing parts, inspecting parts, replacing parts, it’s a long process," he added.

The process will lead to the student's hard work racing in the 2022 World Finals this August in Bonneville, Utah.

San Diego Unified School District has five other schools that have a similar program.

This story was originally reported by Sophia Hernandez on 10news.com.