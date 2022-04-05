High school junior in Wisconsin earns perfect score on ACT

MILWAUKEE — A high school junior just earned a perfect score on her ACT.

In 2021, only 0.31% of test-takers earned a perfect 36, according to PrepScholar.

Eleanor Hannan at Wauwatosa West High School in Milwaukee has taken the test three times.

She said last time was different.

“I actually didn’t do a ton of prep for this last time, because I thought it would be nice to sort of gauge where I was after almost two years of not taking the test,” Hannan said.

There’s more good news.

Eleanor doesn’t have to take the test again since she can’t score anything higher.

The junior plans to go to school for musical theater.

She has not decided yet where she wants to attend.