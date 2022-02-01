Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Here's why Black History Month is celebrated in February

items.[0].image.alt
AP
African American historian and author Carter G. Woodson in an undated photograph. Woodson struggled to record the story of black achievements at a time when most African Americans weren't even allowed to vote. In 1926, he originated the celebration of Black History Week and is the author of 16 books about African Americans. Location is unknown. (AP Photo)
carter.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 16:38:06-05

Feb. 1 marks the first day of Black History Month, a federally recognized, nationwide celebration honoring the triumphs and struggles of African-Americans throughout U.S. history.

In 1926, Carter G. Woodson, who many consider a pioneer in the study of African-American history, wanted to find a way to bring attention to Black history and culture, so he established Negro History Week, which was celebrated the second week of February.

Woodson chose the second week of the month to celebrate because it coincides with the birthdays of two men who were instrumental in helping abolish slavery: Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

During the 1960s, Negro History Week evolved into Black History Month, and in 1976, then-President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month during the country's bicentennial, NPR reported.

On Monday, President Joe Biden officially proclaimed February 2022 as National Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019