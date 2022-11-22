Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Helicopter crash in North Carolina leaves 2 dead

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 12.46.58 PM.png
CNN Newswire
Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 12.46.58 PM.png
Posted at 2:12 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:48:20-05

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Charlotte on Tuesday, authorities said.

"It's a huge loss, tragic loss. It's not something you can put into words to offer condolences to the families," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings.

The helicopter crashed around noon off Interstate 77.

Jennings would not provide the identity of the victims or say who the helicopter belonged to until the next of kin is notified.

However, he noted that it appeared the pilot acted heroically in the split seconds before the crash.

"It seems the pilot made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic," Jennings said.

The FAA and NTSB will be taking over the investigation.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices