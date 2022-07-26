Green Bay police reviewing incident involving officer, Packers running back

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WGBA) — The Green Bay Police Department has initiated a review of an incident between a police officer and Packers running back AJ Dillon after the altercation was caught on camera.

During a rain delay at the Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich soccer match held at Lambeau Field, Dillon was trying to entertain the crowd by attempting a "Lambeau Leap."

An officer then tried to stop Dillon by pulling on his jersey. The moment was captured by an attendee and posted to TikTok.

Green Bay Police Department said in a statement, that the incident was a clear miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon.

Dillon also tweeted about the incident, agreeing that it was just a form of miscommunication.

Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good 🤝🫶🏽 https://t.co/xCKPhoJlWK — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

This story was originally reported on nbc26.com.