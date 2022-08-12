Watch Now
Government releases search warrant used at Trump's Florida residence

FILE- This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 12, 2022
The search warrant used to seize documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence was obtained by multiple media outlets, including CNN and the New York Times.

The search warrant was released after the Department of Justice asked a judge to approve unsealing the search warrant. On Friday, Trump’s legal team said it would not object to its unsealing.

There were three potential criminal statutes listed in the search warrant. In order to obtain a search warrant, officials would have to prove they have probable cause they would find evidence of a crime.

The statutes listed were:

18 USC 2071 — Concealment, removal or mutilation generally

18 USC 793 — Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information

18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy

