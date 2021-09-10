Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Giuliani associate pleads guilty in campaign donation case

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
Igor Fruman leaves in Federal court in Manhattan, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Soviet-born Florida businessman who helped Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information about Joe Biden in Ukraine when Biden was running for president pleaded guilty in a case involving illegal campaign contributions. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Igor Fruman
Posted at 6:39 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 18:40:39-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman who gained notoriety for helping Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information on Joe Biden in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to seeking illegal foreign campaign contributions.

Igor Fruman entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Fruman’s plea agreement does not require the 56-year-old to cooperate in other cases. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21.

Giuliani was not charged in this case, but has been under investigation for his Ukraine dealings while serving as then-President Donald Trump's personal lawyers.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019